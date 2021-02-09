Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered NCC Group plc (NCC.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 258.23 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £724.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.61. NCC Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.72).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Featured Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.