ShowHand (HAND) Market Cap Achieves $55,165.52

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $55,165.52 and $73.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00059251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.59 or 0.01082400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.51 or 0.05606085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00025692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00017642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00031745 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041585 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (HAND) is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.