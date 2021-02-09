Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Shutterstock in a report issued on Sunday, February 7th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the business services provider will earn $4.17 per share for the year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.86.

Shares of SSTK opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $77.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,556 shares of company stock worth $8,879,361. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,990,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after purchasing an additional 111,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 262,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after purchasing an additional 144,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

