SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,473 shares during the quarter. SI-BONE accounts for 4.5% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of SI-BONE worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,480,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 412.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265,300 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the third quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 32.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 140,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total value of $971,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $2,328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,663. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 1.41.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

