Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Down 5%

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 591,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 611,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

