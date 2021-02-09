Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $250.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $195.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $196.18.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 54.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,774,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $2,451,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

