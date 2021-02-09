Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Signature Bank by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 225,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,487,000 after purchasing an additional 48,997 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Signature Bank by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 272,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,798,000 after purchasing an additional 106,335 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $195.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $68.98 and a 1-year high of $196.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.63%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $181.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.53.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

