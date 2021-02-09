SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.47 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 70.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $124.47 million and $4.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.26 or 0.01047278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.58 or 0.05457780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039707 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGI) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,298,258 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

