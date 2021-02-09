Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Down to $11.00

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.00. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $8.63, with a volume of 32,133 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.35.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative net margin of 186.24% and a negative return on equity of 192.42%.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solutions in the United States, China, and Hong Kong. Its services include shipping agency services, such as loading/discharging and protective agency services; inland transportation management, and container trucking services.

