Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.96

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.96 and traded as high as $23.42. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 46,339 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
