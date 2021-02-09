Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.96

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.96 and traded as high as $23.42. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 46,339 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.93 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 1,213.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

