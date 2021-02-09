SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 52-Week High at $144.00

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.00 and last traded at $144.00, with a volume of 665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.14 and a 200-day moving average of $91.21.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,251 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total transaction of $104,233.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,303,351.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,960 shares of company stock worth $7,086,861 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 1,056.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation, a semiconductor company, provides silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. Its products include resonators and clock integrated circuits, programmable OCXOs, precision MHz super-TCXOs, MHz oscillators, 32.768 kHz oscillators, ÂµPower oscillators 1 Hz to 26 MHz, ruggedized oscillators, and embedded resonators.

