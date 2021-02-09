Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Stock Price Up 17.1%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)’s share price rose 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 238,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 504% from the average daily volume of 39,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

