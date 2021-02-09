Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.33

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 308894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48.

About Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

