Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.28.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WORK opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of -74.55 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $2,069,603.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,968.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $205,127.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,496.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 990,792 shares of company stock worth $38,851,746 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Slack Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Slack Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 616,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,051,000 after purchasing an additional 254,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $377,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

