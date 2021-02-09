Smead Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,202 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of D.R. Horton worth $50,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. 82,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,022. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

