Smead Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the quarter. AMERCO comprises about 2.4% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned 0.47% of AMERCO worth $42,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in AMERCO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 307.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $428.13 per share, with a total value of $1,673,988.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,897,526.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen purchased 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $430.05 per share, for a total transaction of $468,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,045 shares of company stock worth $2,162,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.59. 53 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,034. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $222.34 and a 1 year high of $519.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $465.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

