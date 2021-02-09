Smead Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 273,740 shares during the quarter. The Macerich accounts for approximately 3.1% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.33% of The Macerich worth $53,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Macerich during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 79,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,964. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The Macerich Company has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

