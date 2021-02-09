Smead Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,840,965 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 146.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Continental Resources comprises about 2.9% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of Continental Resources worth $50,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Continental Resources by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Shares of Continental Resources stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

