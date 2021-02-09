Smead Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270,904 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 2.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $48,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chevron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,643,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,613,000 after purchasing an additional 214,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chevron by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,616,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,839,000 after purchasing an additional 304,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.05. 151,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,997,368. The company has a market cap of $168.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

