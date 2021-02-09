Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 111,714 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,714 shares during the quarter. Discovery accounts for about 6.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Discovery worth $113,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 36.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,989,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,872,000 after buying an additional 4,511,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 3.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,915,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,653,000 after purchasing an additional 334,342 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 21.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,855,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,962,000 after purchasing an additional 684,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 6.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,808,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,101 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 17.6% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000,000 after purchasing an additional 254,331 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.82. 85,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,151,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

