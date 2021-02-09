Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,595 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance comprises 1.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Credit Acceptance worth $28,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 229 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

In other news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.52, for a total transaction of $1,300,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock traded up $8.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.14. 3,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,184. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $199.00 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 23.45 and a quick ratio of 23.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.22.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.59 by $0.84. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

