Smead Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,004 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $60,211,000 after purchasing an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.91. The stock had a trading volume of 88,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,500. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.