Smead Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,077,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,076,000. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.5% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ConocoPhillips at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,431,862 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151,859 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,114,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $204,524,000 after purchasing an additional 195,309 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,084,086 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $166,961,000 after purchasing an additional 159,584 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 189,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,128,899. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.04.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

