Smead Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Smead Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,307,656 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,207 shares during the period. Lennar comprises about 5.8% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of Lennar worth $99,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Lennar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 44,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 40,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.52.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LEN stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.88. 59,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,175. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

