Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,460.11

Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) (LON:SMIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,460.11 and traded as high as $1,519.50. Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) shares last traded at $1,496.50, with a volume of 704,141 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) target price on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,570.83 ($20.52).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,508.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.11. The company has a market cap of £5.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.54.

In other Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) news, insider George Buckley bought 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,454 ($19.00) per share, for a total transaction of £12,504.40 ($16,337.08).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

