SnowGem Price Tops $0.0441 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001130 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

