Social Send (SEND) Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Social Send has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $824,221.28 and $11.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001189 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001832 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 90.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 203.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.