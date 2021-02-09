Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.70

Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) (EPA:GLE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $17.40. Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 6,251,245 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (GLE.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €18.70 ($22.00).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

