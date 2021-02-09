Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC) Shares Down 4.7%

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) (CVE:SIC)’s stock price fell 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 175,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 424,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of C$28.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Moosehead Gold Property located in Central Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Sokoman Iron Corp.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals Corp. (SIC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.