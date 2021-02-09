Solana Price Reaches $7.99 on Top Exchanges (SOL)

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Solana has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $133.52 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Solana has traded up 53.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.99 or 0.00016916 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.31 or 0.01048415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00053838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.79 or 0.05420334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00030461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 488,630,611 coins and its circulating supply is 261,900,137 coins. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Solana

Solana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

