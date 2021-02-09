SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $318.83 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.02 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. UBS Group cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, 140166 cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.68.

In other news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

