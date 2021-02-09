SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 39 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.89% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 22.30 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £462.10 million and a PE ratio of -37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 11.58. SolGold Plc has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.56.
