SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) Price Target Cut to GBX 39 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) (LON:SOLG) had its price target reduced by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 39 ($0.51) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 74.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SOLG opened at GBX 22.30 ($0.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £462.10 million and a PE ratio of -37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 11.58 and a quick ratio of 11.58. SolGold Plc has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 43.90 ($0.57). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.56.

Get SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) alerts:

About SolGold Plc (SOLG.L)

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold Plc (SOLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.