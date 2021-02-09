Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) were up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 4,067,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,363,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNGX shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 51.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Soligenix by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Soligenix by 1,086.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. 9.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

