Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) Shares Bought by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Sony accounts for approximately 1.6% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sony by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Sony by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNE traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.23. 26,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,164,359. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $118.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sony has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

