Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.05. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,373. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.04. The company has a market cap of $310.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.01 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 23.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

