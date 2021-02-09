SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) Trading 2.7% Higher

SouthFirst Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:SZBI)’s stock price traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.21.

About SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI)

SouthFirst Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for SouthFirst Bank that provides financial services in Alabama. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include automobile, motorcycle, marine, recreational vehicle, share, unsecured, second mortgage, home equity line of credit, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for SouthFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.