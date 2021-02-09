SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQ.TO) (TSE:SGQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQ.TO) (TSE:SGQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.01. SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQ.TO) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 9,450 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$19.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (SGQ.TO) (TSE:SGQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.24 million during the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

