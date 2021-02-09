S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 6.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.08% of S&P Global worth $853,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,549,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,364,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $325.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.56. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.77.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

