S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.25 to $12.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.82. S&P Global also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 12.25-12.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $381.77.

S&P Global stock opened at $325.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.56 and a 200-day moving average of $339.56. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

