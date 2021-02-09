S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.25-12.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.85. S&P Global also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.25 to $12.45 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $381.77.

S&P Global stock opened at $325.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.56 and a 200-day moving average of $339.56. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

