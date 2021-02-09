Spaceswap One Day Volume Reaches $2.13 Million (MILK2)

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Spaceswap token can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001895 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Spaceswap has traded up 219.5% against the dollar. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00048830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 43.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00230086 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00062598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00066724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079664 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00195711 BTC.

Spaceswap Token Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 2,865,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,843,161 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

Spaceswap Token Trading

Spaceswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

