SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.5% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after purchasing an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.24. 316,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,440. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

