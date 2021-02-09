SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII) Trading Up 0.6%

SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (NYSEARCA:XKII)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.61 and last traded at $46.46. Approximately 22,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 863% from the average daily volume of 2,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.97.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.