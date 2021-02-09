SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.28

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.28 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 5913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 96.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 903,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 520,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

