SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.24

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.24 and last traded at $35.24, with a volume of 61300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,762,000 after purchasing an additional 219,353 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.