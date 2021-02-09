SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.30

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.30 and last traded at $47.30, with a volume of 53447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at $523,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,135,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

