SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 179,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 38,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

XBI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $174.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,880. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $174.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average is $126.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

