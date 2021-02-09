SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.93

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.93 and last traded at $150.93, with a volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

