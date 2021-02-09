SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.73

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.73 and last traded at $110.73, with a volume of 8002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,820,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,027,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,002.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 291,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,899,000 after purchasing an additional 264,714 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,842,000 after purchasing an additional 233,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,196,000.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.