SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.00

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $143.00 and last traded at $142.88, with a volume of 64392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.29.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 232,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 46.0% during the third quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 141,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 102,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,868 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

